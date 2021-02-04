Gaurav Chopraa Calls Late Swami Om Troubled Soul & Hopes He’s At Peace; Manveer Says He Has Seen Him Cry

Swami Om, who participated in Bigg Boss 10, and considered as one of the most controversial contestant in the history of Bigg Boss, passed away yesterday (February 4, 2021), in Delhi. His death came as a shock to everyone including his ex-Bigg Boss inmates. Recently, Rohan Mehra, Monalisa and Manu Punjabi expressed their shock over the self-proclaimed godman's death. In an interview with TOI, Gaurav Chopraa, who had conflicts with Swami Om during their stay in the house, revealed that he was troubled soul, who desired attention. He also hoped he is at peace now.

Recalling the days spent in the Bigg Boss house with late Swami Om, Gaurav was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The year I went inside the Bigg Boss house was when they tried to experiment with commoners along with celebrities. That later failed, but during our stay, the makers did everything they could to make it a successful one. Right from giving them behavioural lessons to giving them chances again and again they did it all. Swami Om's behaviour in the show was an outcome of it."

He added that even though everyone was irritated with Swami Om and host Salman Khan too scolded him, he was allowed to do whatever he wanted. However, Gaurav said that now is time to focus on his positive moments and revealed that they did have a lot of conversations which were never aired.

Gaurav further said, "He was a troubled soul who desired attention. He felt inadequate without that attention and that is why he did things like throwing his pee on other contestants. The makers exploited that and made it seem like he was the most entertaining person around, and that encouraged him to do more. I always felt that somebody like him needs to get out of the whole madness of seeking attention because living a life like that was sad. I hope his troubled soul is now at peace."

Manveer Gurjar also expressed shock over Swami Om's demise. He tweeted, "Aray yaar, yeh kaise? Kab hua... Remembering our BB10 song... Om ji jaise hai diktha bi toh waise hai andar kala bahar bi kala sacchi hai sala. #SwamiOm I will miss u Dude Yo Yo... Teri harkaton ko toh duniya ne dekha hai baba.. magar maine tujhe rote hue deka hai baba. RestInPeace."

