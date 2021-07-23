Gautam Rode Reveals He Lost A BIG Film With A Superstar As He Tested Positive For COVID-19

The pandemic has disturbed everyone's lives. The entertainment industry incurred huge loss last year- several actors lost jobs as their shows were shut down and projects were cancelled or re-scheduled. However now, slowly it is gaining momentum and actors have resumed shoot. Gautam Rode, who recently shot a romantic music video with his actress-wife Pankhuri Awasthy, revealed that he lost a big film with a superstar in which he had a good part to play, as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Gautam was quoted by HT as saying, "I lost a big project and it was unfortunate. Everyone was being tested for COVID, and only my results came positive, so the unit and producers obviously couldn't wait for me as it would mess up the schedule, so I had to step out. It was a huge film with a superstar and I had a good part to play. So this happened to me, I don't know why but I understood that it wasn't possible to wait. Workwise, since last March, most of us didn't step out for work as we were all scared. Then from October till February, I shot for two projects which was good. Of course, everyone has been impacted including me."

The actor feels that COVID is here to stay and is a part of us. He urged people to maintain social distancing, which is not happening in India at all. He said that people are travelling and going on holidays. He added that although he too went to Kashmir with his wife, it was for a music video shoot. He further added that although it was packed with tourists, they stayed away from the crowd and returned to Delhi to meet the family.

Gautam was recently seen in State of Siege: Temple Attack, that also starred Vivek Dahiya and Akshaye Khanna. About his character, the actor said, "My character isn't seen throughout the film but has an impact. There was a defined role which was exciting. OTT has been a boon since last two years. It gives you the chance to grow as an actor and play different kinds of roles. It has been fun. Creators are conscious of quality as content is compared with international shows. Shows like Delhi Crime, Scam and Family Man have been three shows that were brilliant and could compete at the international level."

He was last seen on the TV show Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2 and Bhakarwadi. Gautam revealed that he is doing another digital show that will be out soon.