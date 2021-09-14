Gautami Kapoor Shares Hubby Ram Kapoor’s Unseen Picture From Their Honeymoon; Fans React

Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor are considered as one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. The duo first met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir and stole many hearts with their beautiful chemistry in the show. Ram and Gautami got married in 2003, and since then, they have been setting an example of an ideal couple.

Their PDA moments on the internet have always been catching everyone's attention. Amidst all, the latest Instagram post of Gautami Kapoor caught netizens' attention. The actress shared a picture with husband Ram Kapoor from their honeymoon, in which the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor can be seen flaunting his lean and chiselled body.

Gautami captioned the post as, "The year that was ...... 2003 !!!!!!!!!."

In the picture, Ram and Gautami can be seen posing for the perfect picture and they are looking amazing in it. Well, Ram Kapoor is looking handsome and his well-toned body in the throwback picture is setting the internet on fire. Fans can't stop gushing over his lean look and started posting their reactions in the comments section: Let's have a look at the comments-

rayaforeverfavourite "Wow gautami mam you both looking sooo sizzling so rocking so hot creating fire here🥰🙈♥️thank you for sharing such precious moments with us." awasthi_ji4567 "Ram Sir Handsome Hunk 🔥🔥🔥." nilakshichavda "Wov both r superb😍 perfect couple n hot n beautiful😍✨." shrimeer_abhijum "Ohohohoho muscular man @iamramkapoor and @gautamikapoor young as always😍." _rani.james "@gautamikapoor you both look🔥🔥..❤️❤️ all of us have lovely memories of some phases of our lives isn't it??. I remember watching Ghar ek Mandir way back when my kids were young and remember reading your stories on Times of India. Stay blessed dear.❤️❤️❤️."

We must say that Ram Kapoor is one of the most favourite actors of the Indian TV industry.

(Social media posts are unedited)