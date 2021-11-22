GHKPM Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma To Get Married On November 30 In Ujjain; Details Inside

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are all set to tie the knot on November 30, 2021 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Interestingly, actress Aishwarya has already begun her wedding celebration by having a bachelorette party at her house in Mumbai.

The bride-to-be recently shared several videos and pictures from her bachelorette on her Instagram handle. She captioned her post as, "It was unexpected and thankyou so much guys for this wonderful surprise I had so much fun and you can see my happy face and I told him everything 😄 @kishoreaashna @vakilsharmachitra @rohinivakilkapoor @niveditabasu and thankyou Ashna for making this video I love it❤️😘🤗 #bachelorette."

In the above video, Aishwarya Sharma is looking beautiful in a shimmering pink top and black trousers. She can be seen enjoying each and every moment of her bachelorette party with her close friends.

Amidst all, a report published in the Times of India states that Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt will also be hosting a grand reception for their friends from the industry on December 2, 2021. Talking about their relationship, Neil and Aishwarya made their relationship official a couple of months ago by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony.

The duo met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. After dating for some months, they decided to get married this year. Talking about their show, GHKPM also stars Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit, Vihan Verma, Sneha Bhawsar, Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, Yamini Malhotra and others in key roles. Notably, the show is also being remade in Marathi, which will be titled as, Aboli.