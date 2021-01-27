Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Co-Stars Neil Bhatt And Aishwarya Sharma Get Engaged, Share Roka Pictures

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who play the roles of Virat and Paakhi on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have made their relationship official. The duo also got engaged and shared pictures from their Roka ceremony that took place today in Aishwarya’s hometown, Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh).

Neil and Aishwarya shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "From the madness, to the fun, and all the love that bloomed,for lifetime we became one #roka @bhatt_neil."

And as soon as they shared the news, the couple were flooded with congratulatory messages in the comment section. Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Neil And Aishwarya, who play exes in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, started their journey as a couple in real life even before they parted ways in the show. Neil opened up about their relationship and revealed that he fell in love with Aishwarya during the course of the shoot and that they started dating each other back in October last year.

Neil told TOI, “We are shooting together since September last year. We enjoyed each other’s company and became friends. Our friendship soon blossomed into love. Let’s just give it a shot aisa nahi karna tha. We always intended to take our relationship seriously right from the word go. It was always for a long-term relationship and not the usual short-lived one. We didn’t even ask each other out.”

Speaking about Aishwarya, he went on to add, “She is extremely dedicated and fun at the same time. That’s the kind of person I am, too. I am mad and focused. Both of us are like two extremes of the pendulum, striking a fine balance between the two traits. Besides, we have common interests -- both of us are dancers. Look, it’s all about compatibility, love, and understanding with us. It’s all things love (smiles).”

