Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Neil Bhatt, Co-Star Aishwarya Sharma Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s lead actor Neil Bhatt had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. This had led to the hit show’s shoot coming to a halt. The makers of the Star Plus series had revealed that they will resume the shoot soon after all the actors got tested. It was also being said that they were looking for parallel tracks.

And now, Neil’s co-star and fiancee, Aishwarya Sharma has also tested positive for COVID-19 along with a crew member. Show producer Rajesh Ram Singh confirmed the same and told TOI, "Actress Aishwarya Sharma and a crew member who are a part of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both have received medical help / attention and quarantined themselves.”

He went on to add, “The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to." Singh then revealed that the show's shooting, that was stalled for a few days, would be resuming on Monday.

It must be noted that Neil and Aishwarya were also in news a while ago for their personal life. The actors fell in love on the sets of the show and started seeing each other in October last year. They then got engaged in the actress' hometown in January this year.

