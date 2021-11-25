Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Aishwarya Is Getting Hate Messages; Asks Fans To Stop Making Social Media Toxic

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead role, is one of the top shows on TRP charts. Fans love Sai and Virat's jodi and they lovingly call them SaiRat. However, their love story has a lot of ups and downs and one of the reason for the trouble between them in Pakhi, played by Aishwarya Sharma. Fans sometime cross their limit and take characters so seriously that they forget that the actors are just acting and it is reel and not real life. They have been sending Aishwarya a lot of hate messages.

Recently, Aishwarya broke her silence and took to social media to give fans fact check! She asked fans to stop spreading negativity and stop making social media toxic.

She took to her Instagram story and wrote, "I thought Pakhi is only a 'fictional character', who can't move on, here are so many real-life characters who are commenting on our personal life, accounts, posts and arguing for what!! Reel and real life?? We actors are keeping our calm we always stick together and you people are fighting for what?? Is this really worth it?? You all are abusing each other, your parents, your family, spreading negativity making social media toxic day by day and for what??? Do you guys see us fighting ever? Have you heard any kinda of rumors!! Then why why why are you all fighting???"

Requesting fans to stop fighting, she asked people to value time as every second is important and not to waste it in negativity.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Shafaq Naaz's Entry To Bring New Twist In The Tale

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 5th Place; Kundali Bhagya Re-Enters Top 10

She concluded by writing, "It's a humble request, please make peace guys. Time is so precious; every single second is so important. Please don't waste it. I hope you all do good in your life. I really pray. #BeHappy."

Aishwarya will be marrying her GHKPM co-star Neil on November 30 in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.