Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Aishwarya Sharma Gives Glimpse Of Her ‘Serious Relationship’ With Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most celebrated shows on Indian television. The show's on-screen pair Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's chemistry is loved by all. Many people don't know that they are dating each other in real life and even had roka ceremony in January 2021.

Amidst all, Aishwarya Sharma recently shared a picture with Neil Bhatt from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture as "I am in a serious relationship @bhatt_neil." In the picture, they can be seen sitting together and giving serious looks to each other. Neil can be seen wearing a white linen shirt, and Aishwarya is wearing a yellow saree. Well, ever since the couple made their relationship official, they have been posting romantic pictures on social media.

Notably, on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2021, Aishwarya Sharma had penned a romantic caption for Neil Bhatt. She wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day My Love @bhatt_neil I never believed in luck or Soulmate until I met you, it's like a dream come true, you're all I ever wanted and I am so glad that you are mine. Love You Forever." Well, the couple has not yet revealed their wedding date.

Talking about their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the show also stars Ayesha Singh, Kishori Shahane, Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar, Adish Vaidya, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit and so on. Notably, the show made to the Top 5 shows of last week, as per TRP ratings.