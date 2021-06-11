Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh Aka Sai Shares Her Opinion On #BoycottGHKKPM Trending on Twitter

The ongoing track on Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has upset some of its fans, who took to Twitter to express their displeasure against it. For the unversed, viewers seem unhappy by the way Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat's (Neil Bhatt) story has been shaping up whilst Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) is getting all the sympathy in the serial.

Many ardent fans raised objection to Kaku (Kishori Shahane) influencing Virat in a recent episode by telling him that Sai does not care for him while Pakhi is the one who does. This love angle being created by makers led to #BoycottGHKKPM becoming a top trend on Twitter today.

Now, Ayesha Singh aka Sai has reacted to the backlash by stating that she is unfazed by the criticism. The actress noted that the fans are merely showcasing their emotions by trending the show on social media.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Trending On Twitter; Here's Why!

She told TOI, "These things don't affect me because they are just showcasing their emotions. Writers are very smart and they know how to create interesting storylines. They are just doing their job and if people are reacting so strongly, it means the writers have succeeded in getting emotions and reactions from people. I am sure when the story will take another twist, people will get back to liking it."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Controversial Scene: Neil Bhatt Comes To Aishwarya Sharma's Defence

Ayesha also opened up about her equation with her co-actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma. She revealed that she shares a great equation with the duo, who also happen to be a real life couple. "They are both fun to work with. And being actors we understand our work, so if Neil and I have a scene together, it's not like there is any awkwardness while shooting. In fact, we all have a lot fun. Neil likes to plays pranks and Aishwarya is a ball of energy; they both are very entertaining on the sets," she said.