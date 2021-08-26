Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Aishwarya Sharma Receives Death Threats On Social Media; Find Out Why

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma recently become a victim of social media trolling. In an interview with Times of India, the actress revealed that she has been getting nasty comments and death threats on social media for her character, Patralekha Salunkhe aka Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. For the unversed, Aishwarya is playing the other woman in the show, and netizens are quite upset with the fact that her character is coming between the lead couple played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh.

Let us tell you, Neil and Aishwarya are a couple in real life as they had a roka ceremony earlier this year. However, people are making personal comments about their relationship as well. Aishwarya Sharma said that she used to enjoy love-hate vives initially, but things have now taken an ugly turn for her. While speaking about the nasty comments, the actress said that 'Bi**h' has become her second name on social media.

She feels scared to open her social media handles. Aishwarya Sharma said, "It is very upsetting. People need to realize that I am playing a fictional character. They hurl abuses and make comments like I deserve to die. Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bi**h has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I can't help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account."

Aishwarya is worried about the future comments when she will get married to Neil Bhatt. Talking about her current show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it also stars Kishore Shahane, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Bharti Patil, Shailesh Datar, Adish Vaidya, Yash Pandit and many others in key roles. Veteran actress Rekha recently made her special appearance in the promo of GHKPM.