Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Is Ayesha, Neil & Aishwarya's Show Taking 5-Year Leap?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead role, is one of the top 5 shows on television. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. Recently, Shafaq Naaz entered the show and her character is creating extra drama in Sai and Virat's lives. Although Sai and Virat love each other, they haven't confessed their love for each other and fans have been waiting for the same since a long time. Also, there were speculations that the show might take five-year leap!

According to reports, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the remake of the superhit Star Jalsa show, Kusum Dola. It is being said that so far, more than 50 per cent of the plot of the original show has been covered. Hence, there were rumours about the leap.



It was said that post leap, Pakhi will be seen as a college professor while Sai a doctor, and Pakhi will work at reuniting Sai and Virat! Quite surprising right? So, is the leap and the upcoming plot true? Well, here's the truth!

As per Bollywoodlife report, these speculations are not true! An source close to the channel was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Fake news. This is absolute rubbish. The makers have new twists in store for viewers."

Currently, in the show, Sai and Virat are facing difficulties due to Shruti, who is the wife of Virat's deceased friend, Sada who was a Naxalite. Since she is pregnant, Virat is taking care of Shruti and no one in the house knows (not even Sai) about Shruti! Sai is extremely upset for Virat not telling about who the lady is!

Meanwhile, after the reports of the leap started doing the rounds on social media, fans started trolling Pakhi's character.

After leap pattarlekha’s progression from lusty bhabhi to luv guru🙊🙈🤦‍♀️ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/juXf8b5Hku — butterbean (@Chatty250101) December 29, 2021

One of the users tweeted, "Porky & professor?! Yeh toh education system ki beizzati hogi!!," another user wrote, "Ohh, toh they skipped many tracks nd direct the end...aur didi professor Face with rolling eyes...kya sikhayenge bachon ko, reel banana, weird expression dena, taunt marna, delusional world mein rehna."