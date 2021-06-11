Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Trending On Twitter; Here's Why!

Fans Trend #BoycottGHKKPM

@nish_randomness: People who are calling us out for trending and asking us to stop. Sorry, we won't. We love Neil and Ayesha equally. SaiRat matters to us alot. We're trying to stand up for what's right. These hardworking people deserve better content. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM.

@Samriddhi632138: the makers should think over changing the script cause this type of mockery to indian values, the purity of marriage, relationship between A pati - patni is just getting disgusted and kaku has the nerve to stand with pakhi after all the drama.... @starplus #BoycottGHKKPM.

Meghna, Siri & Sai

@MeghnaS45928280: The amount of headache it gives after watching Didi shout.. It's so painful to ears and mentally too. Change the actress please.

@SiriSanatana: #BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin. Stop the telecast. It's not about sayi or Virat. It is about how they portrayed our relationships or I can say how they insulted relationships. Off air as soon as possible. @StarPlus.

Sai: Plese Stop these dever bhabhi drama.stop virakhi scene only #saiRat scenes.

Fans Trend #MehndiHaiRachneWaali

@hasretbluet: ❝ 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘧 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘷𝘪, 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘢𝘮𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘱𝘯𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘣 𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘶𝘬𝘢 𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘯 ❞ -BYE THIS IS SO WHOEVER IS WRITING THESE DIALOGUES SURELY DESERVE A RAISE #mehndihairachnewaali • #raghvi.

@tfshreya: tbh i'm glad the writers are showing the progression between them and the trust n understanding which is being built. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali.

Its Bhavana & Pehlibaarish

@ItsBhavana11: Today's #RaghVi scenes were so cute. Especially loved the pool side scenes, raghav's kissing quality. Pallu knows raghav more than himself❤. I'm loving progression of their relationship, from enemies to friends. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali.

@Pehlibaarish: I'm going to start again #MehndiHaiRachneWaali Raghvi scenes r soo cute pls.