Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin & Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Trending On Twitter; Here's Why!
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on TRP chart. A few weeks ago, the show was on number one spot, but last week it witnessed a drop in its ratings, the reason may be the current track! In the previous episode, Sai takes a dig at Pakhi and slammed Virat and her for not accepting the truth in front of the family. Pakhi then creates a scene, and family members are seen taking Pakhi and Sai's sides. Upset with the recent episodes, fans slammed the makers as they felt Sai and Virat deserve good track. They trended #BoycottGHKPM on twitter.
On the other hand, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali is another show, which although is not on top 5 spot, has grabbed attention of viewers, all thanks to Raghav and Pallavi's adorable moments on the show. In the previous episode, Pallavi is seen imitating Raghav, which fans found cute. Also, in the precap, Pallavi and Raghav are shown playing near the pool. The cute moments between them made fans trend the show. Take a look at a few tweets!
Fans Trend #BoycottGHKKPM
@nish_randomness: People who are calling us out for trending and asking us to stop. Sorry, we won't. We love Neil and Ayesha equally. SaiRat matters to us alot. We're trying to stand up for what's right. These hardworking people deserve better content. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM.
@Samriddhi632138: the makers should think over changing the script cause this type of mockery to indian values, the purity of marriage, relationship between A pati - patni is just getting disgusted and kaku has the nerve to stand with pakhi after all the drama.... @starplus #BoycottGHKKPM.
Meghna, Siri & Sai
@MeghnaS45928280: The amount of headache it gives after watching Didi shout.. It's so painful to ears and mentally too. Change the actress please.
@SiriSanatana: #BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin. Stop the telecast. It's not about sayi or Virat. It is about how they portrayed our relationships or I can say how they insulted relationships. Off air as soon as possible. @StarPlus.
Sai: Plese Stop these dever bhabhi drama.stop virakhi scene only #saiRat scenes.
Fans Trend #MehndiHaiRachneWaali
@hasretbluet: ❝ 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘪𝘳𝘧 𝘨𝘢𝘮𝘦 𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘢𝘩𝘪 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘢 𝘱𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘷𝘪, 𝘵𝘶𝘮𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘢𝘢𝘮𝘯𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘱𝘯𝘢 𝘴𝘢𝘣 𝘬𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘢𝘢𝘳 𝘤𝘩𝘶𝘬𝘢 𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘯 ❞ -BYE THIS IS SO WHOEVER IS WRITING THESE DIALOGUES SURELY DESERVE A RAISE #mehndihairachnewaali • #raghvi.
@tfshreya: tbh i'm glad the writers are showing the progression between them and the trust n understanding which is being built. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali.
Its Bhavana & Pehlibaarish
@ItsBhavana11: Today's #RaghVi scenes were so cute. Especially loved the pool side scenes, raghav's kissing quality. Pallu knows raghav more than himself❤. I'm loving progression of their relationship, from enemies to friends. #MehndiHaiRachneWaali.
@Pehlibaarish: I'm going to start again #MehndiHaiRachneWaali Raghvi scenes r soo cute pls.