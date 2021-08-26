Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mitaali Nag Is NOT Quitting; Says Fans' Love Made Her Reconsider Her Decision

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been in the news since its inception. From the show grabbing top 5 slot on the TRP chart to the latest twist introduced by Bollywood diva Rekha, everything about the show has been hitting the headlines. Recently, the show was also in the news as one of the pivotal character, Neil Bhatt aka Virat's sister Devyani Deshpande played by Mitaali Nag decided to quit the show owing to creative differences with the makers.

Apparently, the actress was not happy with her track and decided to quit the show. However, looks like everything is sorted now, as the actress has changed her decision and is back on the show! The actress credits the same to audience love!

Mitaali revealed to TOI that quitting the show wasn't easy. She said that she felt all the aspects of the character and the track were explored and decided to let go of Devyani and the show. She added that it was one of the toughest decisions that she had taken so far and her last day of shoot was on July 12. She further added that she had put down her papers at the end of last month, but the makers didn't accept her resignation.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The makers didn't accept my resignation, as they valued our association. That's another reason I wasn't talking about it in the media."

She added, "I would give maximum credit to the audience of the show as they were a constant source of positivity. The love they showered on me on different platforms of social media made me reconsider my decision. They told me how important it is for them that Devyani didn't leave the show. The makers were kind enough to give me the reassurance that as an actor, I was needed. So, I decided to continue on the show. I will start shooting again by the end of this month."

When asked if her issues have been resolved, Mitaali concluded by saying that whatever inhibitions she had regarding her track has been taken care of and she is happy to be back on the show.