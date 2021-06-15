Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt Says Virat Is Responsible For Sai's Problems

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of top shows on the TRP chart. The show has been keeping the viewers glued to the television with interesting twists and turns. It has also been in the news of late for the latest track and fans had trended #BoycottGHKPM.

As the viewers are aware, Sai (Ayesha Singh) has been going through a lot ever since she married Virat (Neil Bhatt). Recently, she was hurt after listening to Virat and Paakhi's (Aishwarya Sharma) conversation. She had heard Paakhi saying Virat that he had promised to never give a special place in his heart apart from her. It is then Sai recollected her wedding moments (taking pheras with Virat) and felt that she shouldn't expect anything from him as he had promised someone else. She was also fed up of Paakhi's taunts and brought the whole matter in front of Chavan family, who didn't believe Sai, which in turn hurt her even more. Recently, Neel opened up about the latest tract and said that he feels Virat and Paakhi are responsible for the problems that Sai has been facing in her life.

Neil felt that if he had not promised, this situation hadn't even occurred. He also feels that Virat hasn't done anything wrong by taking Sai's responsibility. Only thing is he shouldn't have promised Paakhi as she had never asked him to.

Neil was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "As per my point of view, had Virat not promised, this situation would have never occurred. I feel Virat is responsible for all the problems faced by Sai. I can be wrong and the audiences may have a different opinion."

He further added, "I don't feel Virat has done anything wrong by taking the responsibility of Sai. He did a respectable thing for his Guru during the last moments of his life. He further promised Paakhi though she never asked for one. He gave it on his own accord. I think that was not needed, he could have dealt with it in a different way. I don't think Virat should have done that."

So, what do you think, is Neil right? Hit the comment box to share your views.