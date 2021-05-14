Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Pushes Anupamaa To 2nd Spot; Rupali Ganguly & Neil Bhatt React

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, which has been at top one spot at the TRP chart for a long time has lost its place to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a small margin. While the Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey-starrer has garnered 3 TRP rating, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma-starrer has grabbed 3.4 ratings.

The lead actors of Anupamaa and GHKKPM have reacted to the same. While Rupali is positive about the same and said that it encourages them to work harder, Neil gives credit to the content. He also added that they have worked hard and is glad that audiences' responses have been positive.

Rupali was quoted by TOI as saying, "Achchi baat hai. Kisi aur show ko bhi toh kabhi mauka mile (It's fine. Other shows should also get a chance), It encourages us to work harder. Every other show was putting out its high-points. They all had a bank."

When asked if they will bounce back next week, she revealed that it depends on the channel and producer. She said that there is competition, but they will put their best foot forward.

On the other hand, GHKKPM's Neil Bhatt is happy that they are on top spot. He was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I've always believed script is the king. A good script can provide 90% of success; the rest is great content, a fabulous team effort, hard work, dedication, progressive portrayal, lovable and relatable characters are the requirements for a show to run successfully on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, it's a labor of love and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it."

He further thanked audiences and promised that there will be more twists and turns that will keep them entertained. He added, "I am speechless and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is Thank You for all the love, support, and appreciation. God has been kind and has poured his love & blessings on me, my co-stars, producer, director, writers, crew members, and Star Plus. In the coming days, many twists and turns await the audience, and I hope our association with them continues for years to come."