Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Reema Worah NOT Replacing Yamini Malhotra!

Of late, Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been hitting the headlines. Not only because the show is doing well on the TRP chart, but also because of the actors. A few weeks ago, the lead actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got hitched. Later, Mitali Naag re-entered the show. There were reports that Kajal Pisal might enter the show, but she clarified that she isn't! Also, there have been speculations that the show might go off-air, but the creative director recently clarified that it is not going off-air anytime soon!

Latest report suggested that Yamini Malhotra aka Shivani bua might be replaced by Reema Worah. However, Reema has clarified that she is not doing the show!

She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I'm certainly not entering the show. I don't know from where the rumors are coming. I would request people to not believe the same. The rumours are affecting my future projects. I would want to put it loud and clear that I'm not doing the show."

It has to be recalled that Yamini was on a short break from the show and returned a couple of months back. But, it is being said that Yamini is quitting the show and the casting for her role is still going on.

Recently, the makers introduced a new twist with Shafaq Naaz's (Sada's wife Shruti) entry. As per the latest promo Sai misunderstands Virat, who is seen taking care of Shruti at the hospital and a nurse mistakenly calls Virat her husband!