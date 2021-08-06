Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha Gets Whopping Amount For 1-Minute Appearance

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show. Recently, the makers released a new promo featuring Bollywood Diva Rekha, who introduced the major twist of the show. Well, this is not the first time that Rekha is promoting the show. She was seen in the first promo of the show, wherein she introduced the main characters of the show. But, do you know how much the actress is getting paid for the recent promotion?

According to sources from the industry, Rekha has got a huge sum of around Rs 5-7 crore for just brief 1-minute appearance in the promo! Well, that's some serious moolah we must say!

A source revealed, "There is no parallel to Rekha Ji! We all know her charisma is boundless and she was also a part of the first promo when the show was launched. The title of the show is inspired by one of the most melodic tracks of Bollywood and this song has a special place in her heart. It's truly wonderful that she is a part of the second promo as well which talks about trouble in paradise for Sai and Virat's love story on the show."

The producer of the show Rajesh Ram Singh revealed to Mid-Day, "Viewers have showered us with love and affection since the day Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gone on air. Over a period of time, this love has only grown and people are connecting with the characters and the storyline on an altogether different level."

Regarding what viewers can expect from the show, he said that with the upcoming twist, they will be offering audience another perspective and a peek into the emotional turmoil of central characters.

About the promo and Bollywood Diva's appearance, he said that it has been conceptualised after a lot of thought and added that Rekha ji has simply made it magical with her presence and top-notch performance.