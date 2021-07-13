Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Yamini Malhotra: My Ultimate Aim Is To Shine In Bollywood (Exclusive Interview)

Regional film actress Yamini Malhotra, who plays the broad-minded Shivani Chavan in the hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, attributes the show's success to the entire unit's camaraderie. While speaking to Filmibeat exclusively, Yamini said, "We all get along like a house on fire—the great off-screen chemistry rubs on set as well. Everyone is working as a team to deliver the best possible content to audiences. Also, I must credit the writers for penning every character very uniquely; no one is alike. Even if we have two negatives, both are as different as chalk and cheese."



Talking more about her character in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yamini said, "The twice-divorced Shivani lives by her own rules. Marriages flounder for several reasons. Maybe the ex was incompatible or just wrong. You only live once, so do it queen-size. She also cares two hoots for society, which never turns up when the chips are down."

Yamini said that while she too lives by the same yardstick, "I don’t like certain independence-seeking women going overboard in some instances. Never lose your grace and respect. If you expect the man to be a gentleman in his dealings, you too need to be ladylike in return."

Returning to the story of the show, the dentist-turned-actor said, "Shivani and the house matriarch Bhavani Nagesh Chavan are the most significant support base of the rustic lead Sai (Ayesha Singh). They want ACP Virat's (Neil Bhatt) wife to complete her medical education. Shivani is the only one in the conservative Chavan clan standing up to the negative lead Patralekha (Aishwarya Sharma)."

Upon asking how the audience has reacted to her character, Yamini said, "They were missing my bold and sassy avatar, as I was away from action for a while. Hence, I was greeted as Sherni Chavan on my return by fans. Her Marathi background and dialogues, coupled with a humorous Punjabi tadka, have made Shivani Chavan unique, remarkable and hard to forget," she added.

Looking ahead, Yamini said while she will be faithful to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, she will surely try to look at more TV lead roles.

"While I had a good stint doing both Pollywood (Punjabi) and Tollywood (Telugu) films, the lure of a national footprint brought me to Hindi TV, and yes, my ultimate aim is to shine in Bollywood," concluded Yamini Malhotra