Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shafaq Naaz Talks About Her Role; Says Surprisingly She Isn't Being Hated!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The show has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reasons. Recently, Shafaq Naaz entered the show. She is playing the role of Sada's wife Shruti and currently, in the show because of her character, there is a huge misunderstanding between Sai and Virat.

Recently, Shafaq spoke about her role, her bond with her co-stars and feedback that she has been getting from fans.

When asked why she chose to do the show, she said that the character is quite different from other characters she played previously. She was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, I liked the character Shruti. It's quite different from what I've played so far and the character had significance in the story line. I'd worked with the producers before on one of my initial projects. I know the crew very well too. So, I knew I will have a good time doing the project and hence I took it up."

About her bond with the co-stars, she said tht she has shot most of the scenes with Neil and called him dedicated and hardworking actor. She also revealed that he puts in his creative inputs and thoughts in the scenes. She added that it is great to work with the actor like him. She even called Ayesha aka Sai, a 'nice actress'.

When asked about the feedback, she said that surprisingly, she has not been getting much hatred from SaiRat fans. She concluded by saying, "Considering Virat-Sai's massive fan-following, I thought that I would get a lot of hatred, however, to my surprise, I haven't been getting the same. I believe the fans are sensible enough to understand Shruti and thus they sympathies and comprehend her much better. Although there are a couple of hate comments which I chose to ignore."