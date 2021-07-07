SPOILERS ALERT! Yamini To Re-Enter In GHKPM; Mahir Pandhi To Play Lead Opposite Nimrit In Choti Sarrdaarni

Many television shows are undergoing major changes to keep the audiences hooked to the shows. Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on the TRP chart and makers are leaving no stone unturned to retain the interest of the audiences by bringing in new twists. On the other hand, as we revealed earlier, Choti Sarrdaarni is undergoing major change as it will be soon taking 20-year leap and new casts will be joining the show.

In GHKPM, Yamini Malhotra, who played the role of Shivani Chavan, will be re-entering the show. She revealed to TOI that her look has changed and she has been given some powerful dialogues and scenes.

She said, "I am considering it as a comeback. My look too has changed and it is better than before I feel. Also, I have been given some powerful dialogues and scenes which leave the antagonists of the show is a total mess. So yes, it is a powerful comeback for me and I am really happy that this time I am doing something different."

On the other hand, in Choti Sarrdaarni, there were reports that the makers are looking for a male lead opposite Nimrit. Looks like the makers have found the actor! Apparently, Mahir Pandhi, a model-turned-actor, has been approached for the show.

A source revealed to the leading daily, "Nimrit and Mahir will be paired together. Mahir looks the part and is best suited for the role. He has done a few web shows and will lend freshness to the cast and story. Since, the show has taken a 20 year leap, many changes have taken place and we wanted a fresh new face for the lead role. Leaps are planned to bring newness to a TV show. Many TV shows in the past have taken leaps, so that the story can progress forward and it can be more entertaining for audiences."