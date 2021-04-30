Goa Lockdown Won't Affect TV Shooting; Show Makers Are Not Thinking Of Returning Anytime Soon

The sudden surge of COVID-19 cases has forced state governments to impose lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. Maharashtra was worst hit among all states and the government announced 15-days lockdown, which will be ending soon. Due to lockdown, shooting of TV shows were halted and this forced the makers of several shows to shift their locations. It has to be recalled that most TV shows are being shot in Goa. However, now Goa government have also imposed lockdown and many thought it might affect shows' shooting.

But, now it is said that TV shows are not affected and they can shoot indoors. Also, since it is being said that the lockdown might get extended in Maharashtra, the makers are not thinking of returning anytime soon.

The president of the Goa Line Producers Association Sandeep Korecha was quote by TOI as saying, "We are allowed to shoot at indoor venues, until May 30, even during the lockdown. Outdoor shoots aren't permitted. We have also been asked to shoot with minimum crew members. We put an indicator on our vehicles, so that they're allowed to pass during the lockdown."

While a few shows are shooting at resorts, some of them have rented villas in Goa. Regarding the same, Tuhjse Hai Raabta actor said that they are shooting in a resort and living in a bio bubble-like format. He added that they are taking all the necessary precautions and following the protocols so that it shouldn't be a problem as there are no restrictions on shooting indoors.

Also Read: Anupamaa To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Here Are Shows Shifting Their Shooting Locations

Since there is possibility of restrictions being further extended in Maharashtra, makers are not thinking of returning to Mumbai yet. A source revealed, "There is a possibility that restrictions in Mumbai may continue for another two weeks, hence producers who have moved out of the city are not thinking of returning anytime soon. They'd rather wait and watch."

Also Read: Shaadi Mubarak's Manav Gohil Shares Video On COVID-19 Battle; Calls The Virus Cunning, Awful & Dangerous

For the uninitiated, the shows that are being shot in Goa are- Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua.