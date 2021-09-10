Govinda’s Wife Sunita BASHES Krushna Abhishek; Says ‘I Don’t Want To See His Face Ever Again In My Life’

A tiff between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek is getting uglier day by day. A few days ago, Krushna had confirmed that he will not be appearing on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in which, his actor-uncle Govinda and his family will be appearing as guests. Krushna Abhishek had told ETimes TV, "When I learnt that they would be appearing as celebrity guests in the upcoming episode, I didn't want to be a part of it, so I didn't try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don't wish to share a stage."

Well, his statement didn't go down well with Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja as she bashed him in a recent interview. While having a conversation with ETimes TV, Sunita said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage."

Sunita Ahuja also revealed that Govinda had issued a statement last year, in which he accused Krushna Abhishek of making defamatory statements. This time too, Govinda has not reacted to Krushna's statement. Sunita said, "I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue. Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity... Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga."

Govinda's wife further stated that she doesn't want to see Krushna's face again and questioned his talent. She slammed him for using mama's name. She said, "Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama's name? It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can't misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family. The issues will never get resolved and I don't want to see his face ever again in my life."

Looks like the matter is getting intense and fans are now eager to know, how Krushna and Kashmera Shah would react to it. Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it also features Archana Puran Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and others in key roles.