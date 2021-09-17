Govinda's Wife Lashes Out At Krushna Abhishek's Wife Kashmera Shah; Says 'Who Is She & Who Knows Her?'

The fight between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda, which started in 2016, hasn't resolved yet. The tiff between the duo is getting uglier with each passing day. Their fight grabbed limelight after Krushna refused to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show in which his actor-uncle Govinda and family appeared as guests. This didn't go down well with Sunita, who lashed out at Krushna and said that she doesn't want to see his face ever again in her life. Later, Krushna's actress-wife Kashmera Shah bashed Govinda's wife Sunita for slamming Krushna. She even went on and said 'Who is Sunita?' While Krushna said that his uncle and aunt love him and these words are said by parents who become very angry with their children. He also went on to say that tried to apologise but they refused to forgive him and he doesn't know the reason why they are angry with him.

Now, Sunita has responded to Krushna's wife Kashmera's statement, "Who is Sunita?" Govinda's wife, who is miffed with Kashmera slammed her and said that problems in the house start because of bad daughter-in-law. She went on to say that issues crop up from Krushna's side.



Sunita told ETimes TV that she doesn't reply to bad things. However, she was disapointed and angry that even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in a bad way. She said that she doesn't want to take anybody's name and has so much work to do in her life. She added that she handles her husband Govinda's work and doesn't want to get into nonsensical things.

She further said, "Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna's side. We don't need the footage. The people who need footage do such things. It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can't ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect."

Krushna Abhishek Seeks Forgiveness With Estranged Uncle Govinda And His Wife Sunita Ahuja Amidst Row

Kashmera Shah Bashes Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja For Slamming Krushna Abhishek; Says 'Ye Sunita Kaun Hai?'

Regarding Kashmera and her behaviour, Sunita said, "I don't know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda's wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don't have time to look at such people."