Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Fame Kanika Mann Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘I Have Isolated Myself’

Kanika Mann, who was last seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (April 4, 2021). The actress recently informed the media by releasing an official statement through her spokesperson. In her statement, Kanika said that she has isolated herself at home as per the doctor's advice.

The Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress said, "The cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, and we must all be more careful than ever! Owing to my working conditions, I have to travel back and forth, and have been feeling under the weather for the last few days. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID yesterday."

The actress is currently under home quarantine and is looking forward to coming back to work soon. "I'd appreciate it if I'm given some time in solitude to recuperate and heal. Please keep me in your prayers and please take care of yourselves and your families. Please wear your masks, wash your hands and keep your surroundings sanitized," Kanika Mann added. She further asked people to stay safe.

When Filmibeat tried to contact Kanika, her spokesperson said that she is not in a state to talk to anybody, as the actress is currently resting at home. Well, the Indian TV industry is going through a tough time right now, as several people associated with various daily soaps have tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre, FIR's Vipul Roy and Nisha Aur Uske Cousins' Mishkat Verma, producer Rajan Shahi and many others have been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has already imposed weekend lockdown and night curfew in the state. As far as shooting is concerned, they have not imposed any ban on filming, but asked makers to ensure safety on the sets and follow all the necessary rules to prevent COVID-19.

Also Read : Nach Baliye 10: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Nishant Singh Malkani And Kanika Mann Approached?

Also Read : Shubhangi Atre, Sudhanshu Pandey, Vipul Roy & Mishkat Varma Test Positive For COVID-19