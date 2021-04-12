Gudi Padwa 2021: Exclusive! Tanya Sharma, Arshi Khan, Shubhangi & Others Reveal Their Plan For The Day

Gudi Padwa is a spring-time festival which marks the traditional New Year for Marathi. The festival is observed with colourful floor decorations- rangoli, a special gudi flag, street processions, dancing and festive foods. However, due to pandemic, the celebrations will not be same. This has not deterred people and celebrities, as they are all set to welcome New Year, in a simple way by celebrating it in their own way. Television celebrities exclusively revealed to Filmibeat their plan for the day. Take a look!

Tanya Sharma: On this auspicious day, we decorate our doorsteps with rangoli. We also use flowers to beautify the house and a toran made of mango leaves is hung across the top of the door. We ring in the Indian New Year. May the festival of purity and prosperity bring a kalash full of joys, riches and blessings to you.

Arshi Khan: The day begins with rituals for ringing in the Indian New Year. People decorate the entrance of their houses and cook special meals. Gudi flags are made using a colourful silk scarf tied atop a bamboo stick with neem leaves and mango flowers on the top end of the stick along with the sugar candy garland. The kalash on the bamboo stick (in an inverted way) signifies victory. The Gudi is hoisted outside the house after the puja. I enjoy dressing up like Maharashtrian woman for the festival.

Shubhangi Atre: Gudi Padwa marks the arrival of spring which coincides with the start of the New Year for Hindus. We ring in our New Year with lots of happiness and glory hoisting Gudi flags, make rangolis, and preparing sweet and savoury food items. I started celebrating it after my marriage. I wish the festival brings prosperity and peace for all of us.

Raghav Tiwari: Lord Rama's life is great teaching for us. The festival commemorates the crowning of Lord Rama post his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshmana after completing 14 years of exile. The Gudi (flag) symbolises Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. The flag is hoisted as a symbol of victory is always held high. The festive vibes are high though the celebration will remain low looking at the COVID-19.

Mitaali Nag: Gudi Padwa is all about eating neem and jaggery, colourful rangolis, hoisting the gudi, the sky reverberating with the beats of dhol-tasha, revellers performing lezim dance, women and men dressing up in their traditional best, and delicious food. This year we had to be more responsible while celebrating. I'm also looking forward if the festive track is introduced to our show (Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein) as we represent a Maharashtrian family.

Simba Nagpal: The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. However, non-Maharashtrians like me are not untouched by the charm of the festival. People outside the community, living in Mumbai also celebrate the festival with equal vigour by dressing up in Maharashtrian attire, hoisting the gudi and savouring Maharashtrian delicacies. I visit my friends place to enjoy Puranpoli, Shrikhand poori.

Kunal Jaisingh: Given the current lockdown restrictions, festivals will not be the same anymore. With Gudi Padwa, a festival that marks the traditional Hindu New Year, we must be much more careful and stay safe along with enjoyment. The festival is the time to make resolution and wish for prosperity and peace for all of us.

