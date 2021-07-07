Gul Khan Gets Nostalgic Remembering Ishqbaaz & Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: They Created Benchmarks In Industry

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ishqbaaz are two iconic shows in the television industry. While Ishqbaaz that starred Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles completed 5 years, IPKKND starring Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani completed 10 years recently. The audiences still miss these shows and love the lead pairs of the shows. The producer of these shows Gul Khan recently got nostalgic remembering the shows and cherishing those times. She said that many audiences watch both the show on repeat mode.

Gul was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "There is no doubt that Ishqbaaz and Iss Pyaar Ko... have been our biggest milestones in the TV space. These 2 shows did not just create a space in the audience's hearts but also created benchmarks in our Industry. With Ishqbaaz turning 5 on June 27 and IPKKND turning a decade old on June 6, I can certainly say that June has been very favourable for us."

Regarding the massive fan following of these two shows, the producer said, "After a point of time we realized that the audience is so connected to these shows, that a lot affects them with respect to any changes we do to our shows. We tried our best to keep the level promising and up each time we delivered an episode to the channel. It is like watching Salman Khan or Rajnikant films, the audience comes with a pre-set mind and as makers, we need to give them the best. There is still a huge section of the audience that watches both these shows on repeat mode and as makers, there cannot be more joy than to know this."

Although it's a decade that she made the show, she said that she is still on great terms with the actors of the shows and added that they are a part of her family and are always there for her. She further added that it was a pleasure working with each actors and credited the amazing cast and never-giving-up spirit of the crew members for the same.