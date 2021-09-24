Gulki Joshi Reveals She Was Rejected For Domestic Help’s Role Due To Her Skin Colour; Read Statement

Gulki Joshi, who is currently seen in the role of SHO Haseena Malik in the show Maddam Sir, recently spoke about her journey and the struggle she faced because of her skin colour. In an interview with ETimes TV, Gulki revealed that she used to get rejected because of her skin colour.

While recalling the past incidents from the initial days of her career, Gulki Joshi said that makers of the TV shows used to look for fair skin lead heroines. She feels blessed that one director chose her on the basis of her talent. The Maddam Sir actress said, "There was a time when TV shows would look for gori-chitti lead heroines. But by God's grace, I got through it too because He has given me the talent. There have been times when I have been told, 'Aap looks me itna match nhi karte ho, but aap performer achhe ho toh hum aapko cast kar lete hain. (You don't match so much look wise, but you are a good performer so we will cast you)' I don't know if it was a compliment or an insult but it has happened."

It is quite hard to believe, but Gulki Joshi further revealed that she was rejected for the role of a naukrani (domestic help) due to her skin colour. Isn't it shocking? Well, speaking about that, the actress said, "There have been times when I would go for an audition for the lead role and the casting director would ask me, "Achha, aap naukrani ke role ke liye aaye ho? (Have you come for the maid's role?)" I would explain to them that I have come to meet a certain person for the lead role. I can't even blame anyone. This has been the industry standards since ages."

Well, Gulki Joshi has now become an established actress and has been winning hearts with her performance in Maddam Sir. She has also featured in shows like Piya Rangrezz, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman, Crime Patrol and so on.