Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Support The Largest COVID-19 Vaccine Drive

With India commencing the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, many celebrities have come forward with their best wishes for the successful completion of the drive.

After celebrities like Kangana Ranaut and Nimrat Kaur, the power couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee shared on their social media a heartfelt message for the entire nation.

The message quoted, "Thinking about last year where a pandemic which, who knew would hit us so hard. Losing our near and dear ones, staying away from each- other, for our own safety, working from home, staying indoors for the longest, Covid-19 changed everything around us but most importantly changed us within, today I am grateful of all the prayers and faith that kept us going and seeing the #LargestVaacineDrive makes me so proud of #India and all those people who are part of this. Thank you #JaiHind."

The couple contracted the COVID-19 virus few months ago and post their recovery they decided to donate their plasma to help save the lives of others who were struck by the deadly virus. They have also constantly encouraged others to take precautions and have utilised their stardom the right way!

