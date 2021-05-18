Gurmeet Choudhary Spearheads A Unique Initiative For Scores Of Future IAS Officers Across The Country

Ramayan fame Gurmeet Choudhary has been extending help to many COVID-19 patients across the country via social media. The actor and his team have also launched a makeshift hospital in Nagpur to help the common man fight the second wave of the pandemic.

Now, Gurmeet has decided to undertake another noble cause. He has partnered with an education platform to spearhead a unique initiative that aims to train IAS aspirants whose earnings got suffered due to this pandemic.

Keeping in mind the ongoing COVID crisis causing havoc in many lives across the nation, Gurmeet has decided to do his best to bring things back on track. The actor took to his social media account to make the announcement and wrote: “In our effort to help people suffering from COVID, we announce our partnership with Empower IAS. It is 'Free of Cost' to provide specialised tailor-made batches for serious candidates whose source of earnings got suffered due to this pandemic. More details will be shared soon.” Check out his post below:

In our effort to help people suffering from COVID, We announce our partnership with *Empower IAS*

Undoubtedly, Gurmeet and his organisation are true COVID-19 warriors in these dire times. The actor who once played Rama on television has turned saviour for many distressed Covid victims who have started reaching to him. He has been helping them with their oxygen needs as well as organising hospital beds whilst constantly amplifying their SOS calls on social media.

In a recent interview, Gurmeet confessed that actor Sonu Sood inspired him to turn into a Covid soldier. He said, “When I saw the work Sonu Bhai is doing to help the needy, I thought, why not me? I have the infrastructure. I have a name. Why not use it to help people at a time when they need the most help? I know I am just one of the many names in the entertainment business doing this. I am hoping others will come forward. If we don’t use our name and clout now to help, then when?”