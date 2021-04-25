Gurmeet Choudhary To Open 1000 Bed Hospital In Patna And Lucknow Amid The Second Wave Of Coronavirus

Gurmeet Choudhary took to his social media on Sunday to announce that he will be opening hospitals in Patna and Lucknow to help with the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The actor shared in his post that the hospitals will have 1000 beds and modern facilities to help the common man fight the second wave of the pandemic. He also revealed that he will be opening more hospitals in other cities subsequently.

Gurmeet wrote, "I have decided I will be opening ultra modern 1000 bed hospital in Patna and Lucknow for the common man. Followed by other cities. Need your blessings and Support. Jai Hind. Details will be shared soon. #CovidIndia #CovidHelp." Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Gurmeet has been extending help to many COVID patients across the country via social media. The Ramayan actor has also been supporting them with their plasma and oxygen needs as well as in organising hospital beds.

In a recent interview with HT, Gurmeet shared, “I was actually coming to Delhi for work, when for the last couple of days people started asking me for help on Twitter. I felt that as an actor, you have powers, people listen to you. So, I tweeted and it was a big responsibility and commitment from my side. It’s my duty to help them. Of course, you can’t help everyone, so I assembled a team and circulated a number. I am personally talking to people.”

I really want to help every1 of u in such curial time pls feel free to reach out to me I will try my best to help as many as I can @SonuSood bhai thank u for inspiring me 🙏Happy to help.Pls stay strong & WEAR YOUR MASK. #COVIDSecondWave #COVIDEmergency Retweet to as many u can — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 17, 2021

The 37-year-old actor along with his actor wife Debina Bonnerjee had tested positive for COVID-19 last year. The couple donated plasma recently and have been urging their fans to do the same as well.