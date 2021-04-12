Hansika Motwani Recreates Hilarious Meme On Rakhi Sawant From Bigg Boss 14 By Yashraj Mukhate

Rakhi Sawant's Bigg Boss 14 journey was nothing but a laughter ride for all. Her funny dialogues and hilarious actions had caught everyone's attention. Taking one of her dialogues from Bigg Boss house, musician Yashraj Mukhate had created a funny video. For the unversed, the dialogue was - "Bigg Boss mera bottle kisne swimming pool me feka. Bigg Boss aap please saare take rewind karo aur check karo... kya ye saandhni thi?"

Well, the video had gone viral on social media and fans couldn't stop gushing over the fun element and Yashraj Mukhate's creativity. Amidst all, actress Hansika Motwani recently recreated the same video with her own touch. She shared the same on Instagram and captioned it as, "#biggboss jab tho ! Hahahah this was fun. Thank you Ammu for being a sport."

In the above video, one can see Hansika Motwani looking beautiful in a white top and blue jeans. She can be seen enacting the hilarious clip near a swimming pool and her friend played a supporting role in it. Hansika is looking damn cute while delivering Rakhi Sawant's dialogue, and fans can't stop praising her comic timing.

Talking about the actress, Hansika Motwani was recently busy with her brother Prashant's wedding. For the unversed, the actress' brother got married to TV actress Muskaan Nancy, who is famous for her show Mata Ki Chowki. It was a destination wedding held in Jaipur. Photos and videos from the royal wedding had gone viral on social media.

Coming back to Hansika Motwani, the actress will next be seen in the Tamil film Maha. Notably, it will be the 50th film of the actress' career. Maha is directed by UR Jameel.

