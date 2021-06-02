Happu Ki Ultan Paltan's Yogesh Tripathi Says His Son Dishu Is His Biggest Fan

The biggest earning for any artist is an appreciation for their craft by the viewers. Also, deep down inside, an artist seeks their family's appreciation, too, given their biggest motivation and support. Speaking of which, Yogesh Tripathi, who has become a household name for his role of Daroga Happu Singh in & TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, recently had a fan moment with none other his son, Dishu! Sporting a typical oil-slicked hairstyle, the eight-year-old Dishu walked up to his dad, Yogesh and said 'Niyocchavar Kar Do', imitating the style, accent, and expression of Daroga Happu Singh, much to the actor's amusement.

The actor could not contain his happiness, and it was one of the proudest moments for him. Talking more about it, Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh, shares, "It was the most memorable moment for me. I never felt so happy and amused at the same time. It is not easy to put my feelings in words. I was so happy and proud! The best thing about children is that they are innocent, their minds are pure, and they speak their heart out unfiltered. Dishu, for me, is my biggest critique. He loves dressing up like Happu Singh, putting a cushion inside his shirt, sporting the hairstyle and goes around the house acting like a Daroga. Iss chote Happu ke samne toh bada Happu bhi fail hai! We have our Happu Ki Ultan Paltan marathon, where we binge-watch all the episodes."

Yogesh Tripathi went on to add, "Dishu has memorised few scenes, and he enacts them so effortlessly that I feel amused. He recently challenged me, saying he is the better Happu Singh, and I must say he is Happu's biggest competition (laughs). He is my greatest motivation and inspiration. His love for my character makes me want to push my limits and work even harder and make my little Happu happy and proud."

