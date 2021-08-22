Happy Birthday Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Rakhi Sawant, Arti Singh And Other TV Celebs Extend Wishes To Actress

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for essaying the role of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, is celebrating her birthday today (August 22). The actress treated her fans by sharing a sneak peek of her birthday celebration on her social media account.

In the photos, Devoleena is seen seated comfortably on the ground surrounded by gifts and multiple cakes. The actress looked adorable as she struck a gorgeous smile for the camera whilst being surrounded by many balloons and flowers. She thanked everyone in her caption and wrote, "Happy Birthday to me……And the party beginssss. Thank you all for all the gifts & flowers & cakes." Check out the post below:

As soon as the Devoleena shared the post, many TV celebs, friends and fans took to the comments section to post heartfelt wishes for the actress. Rakhi Sawant, who participated in Bigg Boss 14, earlier this year with Devoleena wrote, "Happy birthday to you my sweetheart baby God bless you lots of love lots of love," Actresses Dipika Singh wrote "Happiest birthday dear" while Arti Singh commented, "Happy birthday meri pataka."

On the professional front, Devoleena recently reprised the role of Gopi Bahu for the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. After her cameo appearance on the Star Plus show, the actress appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan’s proxt. She also ventured into the OTT space with shows such as Sweet Lie and Lunch Stories.

Recently, there were reports doing the rounds in the media that Devoleena might be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. A source had told TOI that the actress has given a look test for the same. However, it must be noted that the show will now feature Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles.