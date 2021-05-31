Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Fans Wish The Beyhadh Star On Her Birthday; Actress Thanks Them For Their Love

Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget turned a year older on May 30. As the actress celebrated her 36th birthday, fans from all over the world thronged to Twitter to wish her on the special occasion. The actress was trending on the microblogging site as she was inundated with special messages.

Meanwhile, Jennifer took to her social media account and said that she is not celebrating her birthday this year due to the pandemic. However, the actress penned a heartwarming note for her fans and thanked them for all their love and wishes.

She wrote, “Another quarantine birthday at home. But my day has been laced or flooded rather with your lovely wishes, messages, videos and flowers. I apologise that I am not able to reply to each and every one of you personally, but trust that I have seen each of your posts and I am beaming more today because of it. To have so much love in my life, I am beyond greatful!”

Meanwhile, many ardent fans and admirers shared throwback pictures and videos of the actress on social media. Many praised her for her beauty whilst a few others hailed her as the 'queen’ of Indian television.

A fan tweeted, "Happiest birthday to one of the most beautiful, gorgeous and talented actress of indian television.May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, n you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday once again #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget (sic)."

Another user wrote, “happy birthday, my love! May the coming year bring so much love, happiness, success and blessings in your life. You’re the most versatile, undisputed and unproblematic queen of ITV. You have a very special place in my heart. LYSM!” Check out the tweets below:

Happiest birthday to one of the most beautiful, gorgeous and talented actress of indian television.May you receive the greatest of joys and everlasting bliss. You are a gift yourself, n you deserve the best of everything. Happy birthday once again☺❤#HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/dEikWxuVX9 — 𝐊𝐚𝐣𝐚𝐥⁷ (@SoulthatSmiles) May 30, 2021

—happy birthday, my love!🤍✨

May the coming year bring so much love, happiness, success and blessings in your life. You’re the most versatile, undisputed and unproblematic queen of ITV.

You have a very special place in my heart. LYSM!@jenwinget | #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/DcwIOMTL6o — ⋆ 🇵🇸 (@aflawedgurlll) May 30, 2021

Look at her expressions, she's such a queen!!

she's one of the most hard working and motivated women out there, continue inspiring us!!

all the good wishes and happiness for you @jenwinget ♡♡#JenniferWinget #HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/VpCLEM8yvh — 𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒖 ✧ (@Marvelxfreak) May 30, 2021

Smiling Jenny is my favourite ❤️



Posting an old fancam shamelessly on her birthday 🤧🙊#HappyBirthdayJenniferWinget pic.twitter.com/XIecBFTHmV — Tani ♡ (@_Jennika_04) May 29, 2021