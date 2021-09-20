Harshad Chopda Gives Glimpse Of Musical Series With Smriti Kalra & Fans Can't Keep Calm

Harshad Chopda is one of the most talented and handsome hunk in the industry. The actor, who was last seen in popular television show, Bepannaah opposite Jennifer Winget, was seen in a music video alongside Erica Fernandes. The actor had been in the news as there were rumours of his participation in Bigg Boss 15, but the actor hasn't reacted to the same. It was also said that the makers of Pavitra Rishta 2 were trying to rope in the actor. But looks like it didn't work out.

The actor, who is active on social media, has been sharing pictures and videos and fans have been waiting for his comeback on small screen. There were pictures of the actor with Smriti Kalra doing the rounds hinting that there are doing a project together. Finally, Harshad and Smriti have given a glimpse of their project 'Woh Aakhiri Mulaqaat'.



Sharing the first look of his new music video, the actor wrote, " Jis din se duniya mein pyaar hai, aur jis din tak rahega... 2 mulaqatein behad khaas rahengi... PEHLI aur AAKHRI ♥️ Presenting "WOH AAKHRI MULAQAAT" a dedication to your hearts from ours. A HALFNOTE production STARRING the gorgeous @smiritikalra5 and superbly talented @harshadchopda. A MUSICAL SERIES by YOURS TRULY @suyyashrai, @jayparikh1212 and @adityavalera. This wouldn't have been possible without our Team Extraodinaire ❤️." He thanked video and music teams and travel partners.

It's a musical series by Suyyash Rai and Jay Parikh. Going by the first look of the song, it looks like it's a love song. The music is melodious and it has the fresh pairing of Harshad and Smriti. Fans are already loving the chemistry of the duo and can't wait to watch the full song. They are trending #HarshadInWAM. Take a look at a few tweets!

@hcmyworld: The trailer is eternal bliss🤩#HarshadChopda HARSHAD CHOPDA IN WAM.

@Endlesslovefor1: Kisko maloom tha ye pehli jhalak itni qayamat mein tabdeel hojyegi😭❤HARSHAD CHOPDA IN WAM #HarshadChopda.

Trisha: Harshad u n smriti look awesome together .. SmriShad rocks #WohAakhriMulaqaat #HarshadChopda.

Chopdaslays: Can't wait anymore ❤❤ #wam #HarshadChopda #Smritikalra.

Rach: Woah raising the temperature effortlessly 👀🔥 #HarshadChopda.

@Havsoz_: Its been a long time since i have seen him like this 😂🤦♀️🥺Im emotional now #Harshadchopda #wam.

Well, not just fans, even celebrities are waiting for the video. Take a look at a few comments on the actors' post.

Rajesh Khattar: Superbbb ... can't wait.

Mallika Nayak: Lovely!!!

Shehzad Shaikh: Woah!! Looking good bro!!

Suyyash Rai: Chopda saab❤️ jab se aapko jaana hai personally mohabbat ho gayi hai❤️ thanku for believing in us. Love u ❤️

