Harshad Chopda On Shooting With Smriti Kalra In WAM: She Took Me By Surprise As She Is Immensely Talented

Of late, Harshad Chopda has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reasons. Intially, there were rumours of him participating in Bigg Boss 15, which didn't happen. Later, it was said that he was approached for Pavitra Rishta 2, but apparently deal didn't work out and the role fell into the lap of Shaheer Sheikh. The actor then surprised everyone by doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, he is seen playing the role of Abhimanyu Birla and fans are appreciating his performance and are in love with his and Pranali Rathod's pairing.

Amidst of all these, Harshad did a musical series 'Woh Aakhiri Mulaqaat' with Smriti Kalra. It is a four-track series. The first track of the series 'Humsafar' released on December 13. Recently, the actor spoke about shooting for the series with Smriti and called her immensely talented.

Harshad was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It always feels good to be a part of a committed and talented team. Work then seems effortless and sheer joy. I'm happy that we worked together on WAM. Smriti took me by surprise as she is immensely talented and a greater human being. Working with her was a pleasure. We started the process around 15th July and wrapped up the shoot in various locales in Uttarakhand. My shoot lasted 5 days and each day I eagerly kept looking forward to the next day which was studded with moments. The entire process of WAM is etched in time and I will cherish it."

Sharing a picture with Smriti, Harshad wrote, "They say it's all about timing. This, I did a couple of months back and wished you got to see them immediately after. But then this series of 4 songs is almost like a new year offering now spread over a month. I had a great time shooting them and wish the entire team all the best. This winter let's warm up to a new journey of loving and being unloved! 💔 #Humsafar, The distorted tale of 2 lovers, sung by Suyyash Rai starring Harshad Chopda & Smriti Kalra is coming to you on 13th December!"

Fans loved the song and have been showering a lot of love for Harshad and Smriti.

Are you excited about the other three songs from the series? Hit the comment box to share your views.