Harshad Chopda-Smriti Kalra's Musical Series Woh Aakhri Mulaqaat's Trailer Out; Here's What Fans Have To Say!

Harshad Chopda and Smriti Kalra have been sharing BTS pictures and videos of their much-awaited musical series Woh Aakhri Mulaqaat on their social media. Harshad's fans, who were eagerly waiting for his comeback, were waiting for the song's trailer. Finally, the day is here!

With the trailer, it looks like the love story of Harshad and Smriti's characters. The song has been amazingly shot in beautiful locations. A few fans even feel it has 'Bepannaah' vibes! For those who are unaware, Harshad was last seen in Colors' show Bepannaah, in which he was paired opposite Jennifer Winget.

The song is penned by Dhruv Yogi, Kaushal Kishore, & Lakshay, and is crooned by Suyyash Rai, Lakshay, Aakanksha Sharma & Himani Kapoor. Harshad's friends from the industry and fans loved the song. Here's how they reacted!

Harshad's friends from the industry react!

Namita Dubey: 👏.

Shehzad Shaikh: Congratulations bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥.

Himani Kapoor: 🔥🔥🔥 the trailer is sooooo good. Really looking forward to the series ❤️🙌.

Suyyash Rai:❤️❤️❤️❤️ bhaijaan.

Fans' reactions!



prabhjot15613: Starting tone bepanah vibes 🤧❤.

bepannaah_heart: loved it 😍❤️.

thatsoulfulreader: Can't wait to see you shine again 🔥.

only_love_hc: Trailer is amazing😍😍😍.

divyapatodia: It's so good to finally see you back onscreen! The trailer looks so promising. Can't wait to watch this ❤️❤️.

jenshad_zing: It's damn good! Can't wait to witness your magic! ❤️ Best of luck @harshad_chopda.

