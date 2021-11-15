Harshad Chopda Talks About His Character Abhimanyu In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi & His Co-Stars

Harshad Chopda's previous show Bepannaah that starred Jennifer Winget was a hit. Unfortunately, the show shut down and fans missed the actor on small screen. The actor surprised his fans by entering Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They were super happy to see him on small screen and are showering immense love and support to the actor. In an interview with India-Forums, the actor spoke about his character Abhimanyu, producer Rajan Shahi and his co-stars Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant.

About his character, the actor told the leading daily, "I don't want to talk about the character, I want the audience to experience it. It's a different character, a wholesome one which has his owns flaws and strength."

When asked if he has taken any inspiration, he said that he hasn't and is doing what the writers and creatives want him to do.

About working with Rajan Shahi, he said, "It's excellent working with Rajan Shahi we met first time during Bidaai, but at that time things didn't worked out. Now I feel it was meant to and I belong here."

Harshad is paired opposite Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant, who play the roles of Akshara and Aarohi. About the actresses, he said that they both are hardworking, sensible and understanding. He concluded by saying that he is lucky to work with them.