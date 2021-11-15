Harshad Chopda Talks About His Character Abhimanyu In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi & His Co-Stars

Harshad
Chopda's
previous
show
Bepannaah
that
starred
Jennifer
Winget
was
a
hit.
Unfortunately,
the
show
shut
down
and
fans
missed
the
actor
on
small
screen.
The
actor
surprised
his
fans
by
entering
Star
Plus' popular
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai.
They
were
super
happy
to
see
him
on
small
screen
and
are
showering
immense
love
and
support
to
the
actor.
In
an
interview
with
India-Forums,
the
actor
spoke
about
his
character
Abhimanyu,
producer
Rajan
Shahi
and
his
co-stars
Pranali
Rathod
and
Karishma
Sawant.
About
his
character,
the
actor
told
the
leading
daily,
"I
don't
want
to
talk
about
the
character,
I
want
the
audience
to
experience
it.
It's
a
different
character,
a
wholesome
one
which
has
his
owns
flaws
and
strength."
When
asked
if
he
has
taken
any
inspiration,
he
said
that
he
hasn't
and
is
doing
what
the
writers
and
creatives
want
him
to
do.
About
working
with
Rajan
Shahi,
he
said,
"It's
excellent
working
with
Rajan
Shahi
we
met
first
time
during
Bidaai,
but
at
that
time
things
didn't
worked
out.
Now
I
feel
it
was
meant
to
and
I
belong
here."
Harshad
is
paired
opposite
Pranali
Rathod
and
Karishma
Sawant,
who
play
the
roles
of
Akshara
and
Aarohi.
About
the
actresses,
he
said
that
they
both
are
hardworking,
sensible
and
understanding.
He
concluded
by
saying
that
he
is
lucky
to
work
with
them.