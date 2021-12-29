Harshad Chopda Thanks Viewers For Appreciating His Chemistry With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-Star Pranali

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been hitting the headlines since a long time. After the show underwent a major makeover and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant's entry, the ratings of the show has been improved and is doing well on TRP chart.

The viewers are not only appreciating Harshad's performance, but they are all praise for his chemistry with his co-star Pranali Rathod. When asked about the same, the actor thanked viewers and was all praise for Pranali.

Harshad was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I thank the viewers for receiving us well, especially with a 13-year-old legacy of the show. Pranali is an enthusiast and that is the binding force between us."

When asked how he approaches scenes that he doesn't agree to, he said that he would agree on any scene if it is required and done tastefully.

Also, when asked what kind of work he wishes to do and if he wants to explore OTT platform, he concluded by saying, "Yes, I would love to explore the world of web platforms if it is good work and if the script requires me and if I have the time."

In the recent episode, Akshara was seen assisting an accident case, which was similar to her mother's case. She gets upset and leaves the place, but her car breaks down and she gets stuck in an unknown place.

While everyone is worried about Akshara's whereabouts, Abhimanyu goes in search of her and finally finds her. In the upcoming episode, both Akshu and Abhi won't be able to reach home and they get stuck in a place. They even get drunk and express their love for each other. Well, it has to be seen if this incident stops Abhi and Aarohi's wedding or not!