Has Ankita Lokhande Started Her Wedding Preparations? Her Latest Instagram Stories Give Hints

Actress Ankita Lokhande is reportedly getting married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 12, 13 and 14. The wedding invites are already being processed and they will soon be dispatched to the guests. Earlier, reports were stating that Ankita and Vicky will have a destination wedding, but now, the latest reports suggest that the couple could tie the knot in Mumbai.

Well, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have remained tight-lipped about it. However, the bride-to-be's latest Instagram stories are giving major hints about her wedding preparations. In one of her Instagram stories, one can see a picture of footwear she received as a gift. Interestingly, 'Happy Bride' can be seen written over the box. Moreover, one of the slider pairs has 'bride-to-be' embroidered over it.

Apart from that, the Pavitra Rishta actress can be seen dancing with kids. She is seen wearing a beautiful red saree, which Maharashtrian girls usually wear for special occasions. Looks like, Ankita and Vicky will soon be announcing the wedding dates, and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande, the actress shot to fame with the role of Archana in the show, Pavitra Rishta. While shooting for the show, she started dating her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. After dating for 6 years, the couple parted ways. Later, Ankita started dating businessman Vicky Jain. When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020, Vicky and she had been a pillar of support for the late actor's family.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's romance is quite famous on social media. The couple often shares their romantic pictures on social media handles. So, let's wait for more updates about the Ankita-Vicky wedding!