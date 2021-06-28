Has Divyanka Tripathi Been Offered Dayaben's role In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Actress Responds!

Divyanka Tripathi became a household name with her role Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Post the show, she has been experimenting with her roles. She was seen in a quite bold avatar in Ekta Kapoor's web series Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala and will be seen showing off her daredevil stunts in stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Recently, there were rumours that the actress has been approached to play the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

However, as source revealed to ETimes TV, "Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben's role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show." The actress too has responded about the same.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, who was recently seen hosting Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime, called the rumours baseless and non-factual.

When she was asked if she would take up the role if offered, she said, "It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge."

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which is one of the top 5 shows on TRP chart, has been in the news since a long time, especially regarding Disha Vakani's return. It has been more than three years since Disha was last seen in the show. She has been on maternity leave since 2017. Rumours regarding her return have been doing the rounds since a long time, but there is no confirmation regarding the same either by the makers or by the actress.

A month ago, producer of the show Asit Modi, who was irked with the never ending query regarding Disha's return, had said that if Disha expresses her desire to quit the show, the show must go on with new Daya!

Well, this leaves fans wondering if Disha will return or makers will get new Daya on the show!