Has Sidharth Shukla Bagged Important Role In Prabhas’ Adipurush?

Sidharth Shukla, who became popular with his show Balika Vadhu, grabbed a lot of attention and huge fan-base with Bigg Boss 13. Ever since the actor won Bigg Boss 13, he has been in a huge demand. Recently, his much-awaited web series Broken But Beautiful 3's trailer was released which was appreciated by audiences. Latest we hear is that the actor has bagged an important role on South superstar Prabhas-starrer film Adipurush.

As per reports, the actor will be seen essaying the role of Meghnad, the elder son of Ravana. It is being said that his character will be a pivotal one, and he will have a lot of scope to perform.

As per TOI report, the team narrated the script to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor over a phone call and he was quite impressed with it. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the uninitiated, Adipurush is the most-awaited film which is based on Ramayana. The film will star Prabhas in the lead who will play the role of Lord Rama, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Ravana, Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita and Sunny Singh will play the role of Lakshman. Recently, there were also reports that Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep has been approached to play the role of Vibhishana.

The film is being helmed by Om Raut, who directed Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji. The shooting commenced in 2021, but is delayed due to the second wave of pandemic. The makers announced that the movie will hit the screens on August 13, 2022.