Helly Shah Talks About Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Going Off-Air; Says She Was Offered Bigg Boss & Khatron Ke Khiladi

Helly Shah's show Ishq Mein Marjawan was critically acclaimed for its theme. The show couldn't garner the required TRPs and was shifted to OTT platform, and it recently went off-air. Regarding the same, Helly said that they all (team) did a fabulous job and nothing went wrong with IMM 2.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't think anything went wrong with Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. We all did a fabulous job and we all loved it. It was different and I think we were the only ones to have a thriller show on air. I feel TV audiences in India take too much time to adapt to a different type of storyline. They are used to seeing certain kinds of shows. I now feel that we really need to go slow with newer themes on TV."

When asked if she has signed another show, she said that she has been offered shows, but she is taking her time as she has not planned anything. She added that she is workaholic and she does take some time in between for herself to travel or randomly sit at hime and do nothing. She further added that she is a choosy person and won't say yes if she doesn't like the project. She further added that she is okay with waiting for the right role.

Helly revealed that she was offered both Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. While she said that she is not a Bigg Boss person and wasn't mentally prepared for such reality show, she didn't take it up, but she couldn't do KKK, as she was doing IMM 2 when she was offered.

She said, "I have just done one reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Bigg Boss however, was offered to me, along with Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK). KKK was offered to me while I was doing Ishq Mein... and I did not want to leave that for a reality show. Talking about Bigg Boss, I am not a Bigg Boss person. So many people staying under one roof scares me. As of now mentally I am not prepared for such a reality show. KKK, if I am offered that show, I will be doing it."

Helly, who is single, revealed that there is no relationship on the cards as of now, but if in future, she finds someone really nice, then she might think about it. Also, she said that she doesn't think she will marry an actor (although she doesn't have anything against actors).