Hemal Ingle To Make Her Television Debut With Sulagna Panigrahi Starrer Vidrohi

Marathi actress Hemal Ingle is all set to make her television debut with the upcoming period drama Vidrohi, starring Sulgana Panigrahi. According to Spotboye report, the actress will be playing the role of a princess along with Sulagna. The show will be aired on Star Plus, and makers are expected to announce its premiere date soon.

Hemal Ingle made her acting debut with Sachin Pilgaonkar's Marathi film Ashi Hi Aashiqui opposite Abhinay Berde. After featuring in the Marathi project, the actress acted in Mahesh Manjrekar's web series 1962: The War In The Hills. She was paired opposite Rohan Gandotra.

Talking about Vidrohi, it is indeed a special project for everyone, as Amber Dhara actress Sulagna Panigrahi is making her comeback on the small screen after 10 years. She was last seen on TV in the show Bidaai (2010). The show is being produced under the banner of Gatha Productions. Vidrohi is based in the British Era and is about a warrior and two princesses.

Coming back to Hemal Ingle, her film Power Play had received a positive response from the critics. For the unversed, Hemal has also featured in a popular Telugu film Hushaaru. Notably, Hemal has won multiple beauty pageants such as Miss University India 2015, Miss Earth India Fire 2016 and Miss India Exquisite Queen 2016-2017.

