Here's How Kavita Kaushik Responded When A Fan Said She Shouldn't Have Done Bigg Boss

Kavita Kaushik, who became a household name with her role of inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in FIR, surprised everyone by participating in Bigg Boss 14. However, she was not there for too long as she walked out of the house after a major showdown with Rubina Dilaik. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, the actress had said that reality shows have done more harm to my career than good.

Kavita is quite active on social media, and at times, she is also seen interacting with her fans. Recently, a fan said she shouldn't have done Bigg Boss as it did lot of harm to her image. To this, the actress said that she doesn't care about people who judge someone based on such fake shows.

A fan tweeted, "You should not have done big boss 😷😷😷 I donno if its just me but it did lot of harm to imagine . I am ur fan and wish you all the best things in life." To this Kavita responded, "Its ok, like they say once you've spoilt your "image" you are free! Now I don't give a fu€k about the hate or the love of those who judge someone on a fake reality show 🤗❤."

Recently, in an interview, she said that she has realised that she doesn't have patience for a reality show and she lacks the dramatics and theatrics required for it. She added that being on a reality show doesn't make her happy, in fact, it makes her so uncomfortable and out of place that it shows on her face and makes her an angry person! She further added that she doesn't need to put herself through the pain of being in a show and stand in a line to take marks for something that she doesn't believe in, just for the money.

Well, it clearly shows Kavita is not game for reality shows.

