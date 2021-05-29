Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's First Look From Their Music Video Baarish Ban Jaana Is All About Love

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's music video had been in the buzz right since its inception. The coming together of the two loved faces of Indian television made the fans wait with bated breath for their music video. Now the two have finally released the first look of their music video that is titled 'Baarish Ban Jaana.' The song will be releasing on June 3, 2021, at 11 am.

Talking about the same, the poster sees Hina and Shaheer in a warm embrace wherein Shaheer is looking dapper in a brown jacket while Hina looks pretty in a polka-dotted white and blue attire. The two can be seen standing against the backdrop of the picturesque locales of Kashmir. The Mahabharat actor captioned the same stating, "Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals. How excited are you all." Take a look at the same.

Talking about the song, it has been composed by Payal Dev. The track has been crooned by Payal and Stebin Ben while the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The music video has been directed by Aditya Datt.

The two had earlier also shared a sneak-peek of the song wherein one could see the silhouettes of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh standing in the middle of a monument like structure. Melodious music could be seen playing in the background. The fans have already been showcasing their excitement for the song and are also eager to witness the chemistry between Shaheer and Hina. Take a look at the teaser of the same.

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan had shot for the music video in Kashmir. The two had also shared some delightful pictures with each other from the location. However, Hina had to rush home after wrapping up her shoot after the unfortunate demise of her father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shaheer will soon be seen in the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3 alongside Erica Fernandez. The fans of the show were sent into a frenzy when the first promo of the same was released recently. Hina on the other hand is still basking in the success of her music video 'Patthar Wargi'.