MTV Splitsvilla X3 Contestant Vyomesh Koul Was Miffed With Riya Kishanchandani For This Reason

The grand premiere episode of MTV Splitsvilla X3 was full of some interesting twists and turns. While hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha introduced the contestants to this season's theme of 'golden' and 'silver' villa, the episode also witnessed some high octane drama. One of them being contestant Vyomesh Koul being disappointed with his fellow co-contestant Riya Kishanchandani.

The episode had Vyomesh Koul reveal that he was selected in the digital audition round of the show by Riya Kishanchandani which made him feel that the latter will select him as a potential match when given the opportunity. However, during the round of selecting their potential matches in three boys, Riya did not choose Vyomesh in the same. This left Vyomesh miffed with Riya and he also pointed out the same to the contestant. However, Riya also admitted that she regrets not choosing him after his confrontation.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 13 Grand Premiere Episode Highlights: Sunny Leone And Rannvijay Singha Introduce The Contestants

Vyomesh Koul could also be seen revealing in his interview during the episode that Riya Kishanchandani's actions made him believe that some contestants are playing the game right from the beginning of the show. However, all was not bad for Vyomesh in the first episode. He along with contestants Kevin Almasifar and Nikhil Malik received the maximum of arrows from the female contestants. This resulted in them being allotted to the golden villa and presumably have certain powers for the future while the rest of their male counterparts will be residing in the silver villa. The episode also saw contestant Arushi Chib being attracted to Vyomesh. She was visibly disappointed in seeing other female contestants bestowing him with the golden arrows. She also thanked Riya for not selecting Vyomesh during the round. It will be interesting to see if Vyomesh forms a connection with Arushi and if he locks horns with Riya for the latter's actions.

Also Read: Splitsvilla X3: Shivam Sharma To Be Seen In Rannvijay Singha & Sunny Leone's Show?

Talking about the show, the grand premiere episode saw Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha introduce the meaning behind the golden and silver Cupid arrows. They revealed that the golden arrows signify true love while the silver arrows depict a casual attraction between two people. The show will be airing every Saturday at 7 pm on MTV.