Here’s How Shefali Jariwala Is Taking Care Of Her Husband Parag Tyagi In COVID-19 Times

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi are one of the most loved couples in Telly town. Unfortunately, due to their prior work commitments, the duo is currently staying away from each other. For the unversed, Parag is busy shooting for two digital projects while Shefali is spending time at home in Mumbai.

The second wave of COVID-19 has taken lives of many renowned celebrities. Hence, Shefali Jariwala is quite worried about her husband Parag Tyagi's health. She revealed that Parag is shooting in Agra and Baroda. The 'Kaanta Laga' girl said that whenever he sneezes or coughs, she hits the panic button. While speaking about taking care of him in COVID-19 times, Shefali told Times of India, "I can't ask him to stop working because the show must go on. I check on him constantly and always remind him to use sanitiser and wear a mask."

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant further stated that people should focus on their mental health and talk about it in this current situation. They should encourage each other and always be available when someone is in need. Shefali Jariwala has found solace in her house, as she has created a small garden in her balcony. Taking care of plants is giving her a lot of joy. "In fact, today, rather than the treadmill, I prefer walking on green grass," she added.

On the professional front, Shefali Jariwala has participated in shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 with Parag Tyagi and Bigg Boss 13. After gaining fame for her song 'Kaanta Laga', she featured in films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Hudugaru.