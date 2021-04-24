Here’s What Sanket Bhosale Said When Sugandha Mishra Asked Him About Having Maharashtrian Wedding

Popular comedians Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra are all set to tie the knot soon. The Kapil Sharma Show fame made their relationship official by getting engaged and shared pictures of themselves. Apparently, the couple had planned to get hitched in December 2020, but postponed it to April 2021 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. However, now Sugandha Mishra revealed that they have again postponed their wedding due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sugandha said that the marriage ceremony was supposed to take place in Jalandhar with 50 people's attendance. However, as per the new set of guidelines, the number of guests has been decreased. However, Sugandha Mishra assured that the marriage will happen.

Interestingly, Sugandha revealed a funny thing about her latest conversation with Sanket Bhosale. She suggested to her fiancé that they get married as per Maharashtrian rituals as well. To her suggestion, Sanket said that they will get married as many times as she wants.

Talking about her wedding plans with Sanket Bhosale, the singer-comedian said, "Mom and dad are of the opinion that we should go ahead with the plan. They are like, 'baad mein tum log parties karte rehna'. In fact, I was telling Sanket yesterday that when things get better, we will get married as per Maharashtrian rituals too and invite everyone. He was like, 'tumhe jitni baar karni hai utni baar kar lenge'." Sugandha also planned her entry in her wedding. She said, "I had planned my entry in a certain way. Chahe koi bhi na dekhe, main video bana ke baad mein dekhungi."

Well, looks like Sugandha and Sanket will be having a grand wedding, and fans can't wait for their marriage! So, let's wait for their official wedding date announcement.