Here’s Why Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar’s Wedding Is Getting Delayed! [Video]

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town. When Rahul was in the Bigg Boss 14 house, he had proposed Disha for marriage on national television. Interestingly, the Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress agreed to get married to him during the Valentine's Day special episode, and since then, their fans are eagerly waiting for their wedding.

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, reports were stating that Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will get married in June 2021. However, now reports are stating that the lovebirds' wedding could get delayed due to the second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Recently, the couple was spotted in the city, where paparazzi asked them about the real reason behind the delay in their wedding.

Watch the video here

While interacting with shutterbugs, Rahul Vaidya said that they are waiting for things to get better in Maharashtra. The Indian Idol fame also revealed that whenever they go to book a place for their wedding, they are unable to do it because of the COVID-19 restrictions. Hence, they can't take a decision. Well, his statement has indeed left his fans heartbroken.

Meanwhile, the couple recently celebrated Gudi Padwa (Marathi New Year) together in Mumbai. On this occasion, Disha Parmar was looking beautiful in a Maharashtrian attire. Their pictures and video went viral on social media. On the professional front, Disha and Rahul will next be seen together in a music video 'Madhanya'.

The couple has also released the poster of the same on social media, and fans can't keep calm to see their beautiful chemistry on screen.

